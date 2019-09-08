Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Primerica (PRI) as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Maple Capital Management Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 177,679 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 38 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Capital Management Limited owns 5,295 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Main Street Lc invested 4.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 395 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank invested in 7,494 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has 1,368 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. The California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legal And General Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Duncker Streett & has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,240 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd accumulated 135 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,232 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,571 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.27% or 1,189 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

