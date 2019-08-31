Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $1.95 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Valmark Advisers Boosted Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 87,811 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 74,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 409,198 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 70,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,517 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 71,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,686 shares. Riverpark Ltd owns 19,150 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,677 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 602,866 are held by Fmr. Starr International reported 22,752 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 4,111 were reported by Td Asset Management. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 6.51M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 87,417 shares. Ranger Lp invested in 295 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 21,700 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 32,707 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 1.22 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 188,649 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $205.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 390,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).