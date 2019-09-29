Bridges Investment Management Decreased Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $2.84 Million; As Vail Resorts (MTN) Valuation Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.30 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $236.98. About 678,418 shares traded or 156.23% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 37,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 70,558 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 107,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 9,839 shares to 87,586 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity & Verity Lc accumulated 47,664 shares. 184,436 are held by Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2.23 million shares. Delta Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 39,635 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 354,430 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability accumulated 27,288 shares. Sol Cap owns 12,708 shares. Cim Mangement Inc invested in 0.24% or 8,554 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 29,192 shares. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 6,244 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Robecosam Ag reported 2.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 83,900 shares to 305,910 shares, valued at $23.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 156,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,947 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.