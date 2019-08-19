Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 513,184 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.81 million, down from 517,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Quality Dividend In (QDF) by 40,198 shares to 134,173 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Company Com (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.14% or 554,641 shares. Assetmark owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,424 shares. 1.86 million were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sva Plumb Wealth invested in 1,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Somerset Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Saybrook Nc holds 1% or 13,750 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 78,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Heritage holds 0.36% or 36,274 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Com Limited Partnership has 710,087 shares. Cadinha & Com Ltd has 16,596 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory owns 3,357 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.31% or 4,815 shares in its portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).