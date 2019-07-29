Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Jane Street Group Cut Its Position in Servicenow (Call) (NOW) by $3.94 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NOW) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $12.71 during the last trading session, reaching $276.61. About 1.34 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 12,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,236 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 71,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 2.32M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 105,100 shares to 145,100 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 59,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,514 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 128,068 are owned by Castleark Limited Liability Company. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 186 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1,163 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 39,261 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 102,078 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 3.35% or 23,592 shares. Friess Assocs Lc reported 87,059 shares stake. Axa has 280,533 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,000 were reported by Bp Public Lc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 300.66 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,750 shares to 25,150 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

