Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by $903,516; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Has Increased by White Pine Investment Co

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.18 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 63,590 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 76,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 456,742 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,621 shares to 577,240 shares, valued at $109.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mark (TILT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.74% or 503,713 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 122,929 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 13,194 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Lc has 63,057 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 191,355 shares or 1.83% of the stock. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Harding Loevner Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 749 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 600 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 7,636 shares. 1,000 are held by Pittenger And Anderson. Tradition Capital Management Lc owns 58,493 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 15,169 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.63M for 25.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 10.00M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 32,970 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc has 77,955 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc owns 2,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Lc holds 0.27% or 43,393 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 36,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7.71M shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mackenzie holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 108,355 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invesco stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Smith Graham Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Midas Mngmt stated it has 47,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.