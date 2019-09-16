Bridges Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $2.84 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.44 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $212.12. About 395,076 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 37,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 70,558 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 107,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 91.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45,550 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 60,245 shares to 257,367 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 684,866 shares. House Ltd Llc accumulated 101,888 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Guardian Inv Mngmt owns 0.84% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,690 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 850,251 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 158,820 shares. Marathon Cap invested 1.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Asset holds 0.09% or 204,640 shares in its portfolio. 264,443 were accumulated by Todd Asset Limited Liability. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 637 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.75% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,944 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 12,035 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,500 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 7,924 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Horrell Mgmt accumulated 750 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 0.75% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.48 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

