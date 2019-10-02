Bridges Investment Management Cut Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $7.31 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Valuation Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 27,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 48,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $283.41. About 875,799 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,069 shares to 71,371 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.