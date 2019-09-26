Bridges Investment Management Cut By $1.08 Million Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; IVANHOE MINES LTD. COM CL A CANADA (IVPAF) Shorts Up By 0.98%

IVANHOE MINES LTD. COM CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had an increase of 0.98% in short interest. IVPAF’s SI was 13.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.98% from 13.63M shares previously. With 281,500 avg volume, 49 days are for IVANHOE MINES LTD. COM CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s short sellers to cover IVPAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 57,879 shares traded. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems located primarily in Africa. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo ; and the Kipushi project located on the DRCÂ’s Copperbelt.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.83 million for 13.36 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 4.47% above currents $82.32 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.