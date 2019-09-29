Bridges Investment Management Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake By $1.02 Million; Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 21,761 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 168,286 shares with $7.97M value, down from 190,047 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $74.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 16.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 15,950 shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 80,377 shares with $4.10M value, down from 96,327 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $108.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 786,502 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus holds 0.31% or 35,000 shares. Laffer Invs reported 0% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Com Ny invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Prns accumulated 28,716 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,690 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 12,475 shares. 5,187 were accumulated by Opus Capital Grp Ltd. Moreover, Howard Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,910 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 21,660 shares. Moreover, U S Glob Investors has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,890 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aspen Invest Management reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 15.87% above currents $40.13 stock price. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $4400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 7,778 shares to 128,029 valued at $31.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 60,245 shares and now owns 257,367 shares. Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.