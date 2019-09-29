Bridges Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position by $300,618

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,627 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 17,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.14 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 22 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc has 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 403,159 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma reported 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 56,910 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 193,108 shares. Citigroup reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 20,809 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp stated it has 8,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 657,540 shares stake. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Global Invsts accumulated 830,369 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,616 shares to 12,601 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd (NYSE:BPL) by 9,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,539 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream holds 0.05% or 2,146 shares. Ohio-based Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 20,295 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Gp reported 39,550 shares. 15,554 are held by Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Co reported 14,015 shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 2.97% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs holds 2,007 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 231,012 shares. Caledonia Invests Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,917 shares. Gm Advisory accumulated 2,496 shares. Veritas Llp stated it has 389,345 shares or 10.24% of all its holdings.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

