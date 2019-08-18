Bridges Investment Management Boosted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position; United Technologies (UTX) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained the shares of UTX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 31,437 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 467,895 shares with $55.18 million value, up from 436,458 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 2.82% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 29,781 shares. At Bank reported 4,163 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.08% or 86,963 shares. City Holding holds 30,417 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 65,297 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Beacon Group holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,678 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 98,314 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 98,257 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,459 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc reported 76,565 shares stake. 4,200 were accumulated by S&Co. Invesco Limited has 3.87 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.90 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd reported 19,090 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 295,543 shares. Freestone reported 154,979 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware reported 488,390 shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 110,830 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 744,695 shares. 195,038 were reported by Torray Ltd Co. Wetherby Asset Management owns 202,442 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation stated it has 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Bancorporation & has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 137,921 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 1.72% or 862,185 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.