Bridger Management Trimmed Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $613,445; Shares Declined; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Upped by $433,884 Its Stake

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 56,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 639,413 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 4.74M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,973 shares to 129,219 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,911 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hanson And Doremus Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.03 million shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,945 shares. Kansas-based Retirement Planning Gru has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullinan Inc invested in 69,600 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 629,415 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation holds 698,373 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hollencrest Management invested in 10,472 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 38,031 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr reported 332,720 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.83 million activity. 10,631 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by KAHN BARBARA. $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. 3,114 shares were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert, worth $466,303.

