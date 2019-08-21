Bridger Management Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Rmb Capital Management Has Upped Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position by $481,422 as Stock Price Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 102,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24M, up from 100,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $8.47 during the last trading session, reaching $383.8. About 45,222 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 51,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 56,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 222,628 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lmp Cap & Income Fd Inc (SCD) by 38,273 shares to 19,318 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,599 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd stated it has 1,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Co has invested 0.1% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Eulav Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 62,096 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amer Gru stated it has 75,361 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 39,599 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.17% or 12,486 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Co reported 7 shares. The California-based Capital has invested 0.11% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bartlett & Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 11,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fincl Services Corp has 50 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 2,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,927 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 339 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc holds 7,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 263,398 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 665,126 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ser Corporation invested in 0% or 22 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 143,680 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 31,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability Company owns 3,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 14,041 were reported by Granahan Investment Management Incorporated Ma. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc stated it has 679,765 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Ww Asset holds 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 2,913 shares.

