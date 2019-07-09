Bridger Management Raised Its Position in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) by $1.70 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Raised Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Price Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management Incorporated invested in 17,980 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.3% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.78% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 4.47M shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 1.12% or 132,807 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc stated it has 2.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com accumulated 23,113 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Covington Inv Inc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 21,409 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 199,205 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.67% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.94% stake. Ally Financial reported 20,000 shares stake. North Star Mgmt Corporation invested in 44 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,387 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.