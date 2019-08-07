Bridger Management Lowered Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $24.61 Million; Private Management Group Increased Autonation (AN) Holding by $306,180 as Share Price Rose

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 3.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 17.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 890,152 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 881,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 655,894 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 45,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 438,167 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp owns 37,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 330,517 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.56 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 72,402 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 106,235 shares stake. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0% or 486 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 102,641 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.43 million shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,881 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B had bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.