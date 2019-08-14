Bridger Management Lowered Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $10.71 Million; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.26 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 652,386 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 23,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 168,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 192,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 7.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Beazer Homes, and Cloudera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Heron Therapeutics Stock Broke Down in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru invested in 0.07% or 24,659 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Mutual Ins invested 3.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 475,490 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Northside Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,016 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,246 shares. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 37,844 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headinvest Ltd Liability Co, a Maine-based fund reported 52,390 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 48,816 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt accumulated 78,544 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 19,316 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10.99 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Advisors Ltd Limited reported 4,550 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.