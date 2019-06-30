Bridger Management Lowered Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $15.91 Million as Share Value Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Declined, Stone Run Capital Increased Holding by $2.83 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, down from 290,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $209.16. About 332,505 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 2.63M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.63 million for 44.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

