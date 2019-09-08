Bridger Management Increases Holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR); As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 2.13M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 24/04/2018 – NEW ONCOLOGY CLINICAL PACT BETWEEN NEKTAR & TAKEDA TO EVALUATE; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: First Trial Is Expected to Start in the 2H; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 861,403 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 15,043 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Charles Schwab Invest reported 528,799 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 62,708 shares. Montag A And Assoc Inc accumulated 11,815 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 281,445 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com accumulated 250 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,893 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 4,389 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 5,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Llc owns 17,577 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability has 277 shares. Allen Ltd Com holds 21,362 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 1,198 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 226,642 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,342 shares. Citigroup Inc has 109,609 shares. 97,024 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 4,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 474,057 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 150,000 shares. Fairfield Bush And Company has invested 0.16% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated reported 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36,335 shares to 622,450 shares, valued at $58.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 87,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,960 shares, and cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.