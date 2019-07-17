Bridger Management Increased Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding by $1.70 Million; Fiduciary Counselling Raised Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 743,103 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 87,883 shares to 202,960 shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 2,119 are owned by Victory Capital Inc. State Street accumulated 3.28M shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 70,350 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 11,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 96,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,300 were accumulated by King Wealth. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 18,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 72,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Co has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 46,100 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 10,091 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 10,800 shares. 122,640 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

