Bridger Management Holds Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Rothschild Asset Management Stake in Prologis (PLD) Has Decreased by $599,169

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.98M, down from 730,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.31 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 1.76M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 9,300 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 0.38% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 315,492 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Virtu Fincl holds 0.2% or 48,331 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate invested 2.64% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 16.63 million shares. Dubuque Bank Tru Company invested in 0% or 107 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Heitman Real Estate Ltd Liability has 6.45% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 3,091 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,072 shares. Cincinnati holds 140,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.4% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kistler accumulated 2,357 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,502 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 12,787 shares to 408,428 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 26,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

