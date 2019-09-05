Bridger Management Has Raised Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holding by $3.43 Million; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Upped Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 23,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 114,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 90,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 19,648 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 567,950 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS U.S. NDA FOR NKTR-181; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Resea; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – ARMO BioSciences to Participate in Panel on Cytokines at 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference; 07/03/2018 – Nektar to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $55,049 activity. 1,005 shares were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A, worth $27,135 on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 3,234 shares. Penn Cap accumulated 0.27% or 114,405 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Prtn Ltd invested in 15,341 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 81,435 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 481,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Invesco Ltd reported 12,332 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 28,105 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 28,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,500 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,460 shares to 4,994 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 16,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,631 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

