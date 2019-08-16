Bridger Management Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $24.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Opus Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Ppl Corp. (PPL) as Valuation Declined

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 3.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.32 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

