Bridger Management Has Lowered Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding By $17.71 Million; DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (DNBHF) Shorts Up By 9.05%

Bridger Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.75M shares with $69.67M value, down from 2.21 million last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $702.08M valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) had an increase of 9.05% in short interest. DNBHF’s SI was 2.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.05% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1324 days are for DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)’s short sellers to cover DNBHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 3,606 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. DNB ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate clients in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.39 billion. It operates through five divisions: Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, installment loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity. The insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 405.36% above currents $13.06 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 7,154 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 184,513 are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has 64,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0.09% or 903,307 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 17,145 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.69M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 64,225 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 16,187 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 54,640 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd invested in 89,778 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication stated it has 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artal Group holds 1.87% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio.