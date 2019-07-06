Bridger Management Has Increased Stake in Centene Del (CNC); As Walt Disney Com (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $3.22 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,986 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 137,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares to 746,498 shares, valued at $34.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Com accumulated 4,331 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 472 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4.68 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 140,219 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,191 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.03% or 35,086 shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset holds 1.24% or 200,000 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 2.25M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 42,166 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 399,788 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.55% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sector Pension Board has 156,488 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,791 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares to 384,626 shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,226 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK).

