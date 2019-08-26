Bridger Management Has Increased Its Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) as Share Price Declined; Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kohl’s (KSS) by $13.62 Million as Shares Declined

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.29M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101)

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 billion, down from 49,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.55 million shares traded or 21.03% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $637.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 27,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd reported 11,367 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 177,020 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited reported 247 shares. Macquarie has 43,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 8,738 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 358,214 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 18.76M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 34,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 339,851 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited stated it has 96,765 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Signaturefd Lc has 1,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 460,268 shares to 822,487 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 446,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 249,201 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,119 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 117,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 72,411 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 77,713 shares. Birchview Cap Lp holds 15,000 shares. Citadel Lc holds 37,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 29,850 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Northern Corporation holds 809,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Ra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 2.84% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 8.20M shares.

