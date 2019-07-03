Bridger Management Has Increased Holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by $3.43 Million; Hennessy Advisors Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.21 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.90 million shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 04/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. Nicholson John sold $2.70M worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meridian Contrarian Fund Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Nektar Therapeutics Jumped 26.4% in August – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar: Undervalued And A Tremendous Prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 723,146 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt holds 2.89% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 734,445 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc stated it has 10,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd Co owns 19,834 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc owns 97,024 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Northern Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1.84 million shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 7.10M are owned by State Street. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 383,451 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 38,860 were accumulated by Group One Trading L P. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 680 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 6,868 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Declines 12% Quarter to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Driving Our $44 Price Estimate For Schlumberger? – Forbes” with publication date: June 10, 2019.