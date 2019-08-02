Bridger Management Has Increased Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Holder Scout Investments Cut Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 1.76 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 518,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 340,108 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,498 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp. (ONNN) by 369,948 shares to 774,019 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 255,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).