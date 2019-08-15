Bridger Management Has Decreased Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake By $17.71 Million; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased their equity positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $69.67M value, down from 2.21 million last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $717.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 836,659 shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 4,912 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) has risen 2.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.96 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 43.82 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association has 7,504 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 2.88M shares. 36,255 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Birchview Ltd Partnership has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,709 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 38,490 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 64,899 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 57,700 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 159 shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.43% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 394.38% above currents $13.35 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ATRA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.