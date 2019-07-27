Bridger Management Decreased Its Post Hldgs (POST) Holding as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Stock Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Cut by $973,307 Its Stake

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 110,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 598,943 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.52 million, down from 709,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 403,693 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Total Bond Etf (IUSB) by 23,040 shares to 32,332 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fun (VNQ) by 7,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 19,424 shares. Grimes And reported 0.08% stake. 60,359 are held by E&G Lp. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) accumulated 16,091 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 127,952 shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Michigan-based Liberty has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlas Browninc stated it has 43,213 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0.06% or 55,309 shares in its portfolio. 32,601 are owned by 10. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 172,220 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,596 shares in its portfolio. Wills Fincl Group Incorporated reported 83,499 shares stake. Burns J W & Co Ny invested in 79,049 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 25.68M shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning +5% post Q2 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 97,579 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cls Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 288,592 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker has 20,674 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Permanens Ltd Partnership has 961 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.99% or 997,514 shares. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 215,385 were reported by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 7,391 shares.