Bridger Management Decreased Its Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $3.38 Million as Stock Price Declined; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 207,076 shares traded or 76.27% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 36,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 622,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17M, down from 658,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,257 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 149,659 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.9% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Citigroup reported 11,746 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 23,220 shares stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.65% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 31,101 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.13% or 391,221 shares in its portfolio. 35,305 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 20 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. The New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fosun Intl Ltd has 48,300 shares. Prns Limited Liability stated it has 75,078 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 233,500 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 24,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Predict 13% Upside For The Holdings of RXL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor Faces Issues, Slashes Capex Guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor finds oil at Barents Sea wildcat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading â€“ Correction Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Lc invested in 11,400 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wells Fargo And Mn has 40,808 shares. 74,150 are held by A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 23,869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,000 shares. 158,672 are owned by Ionic Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 25,750 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). 77,779 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.04% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). 1,536 are owned by Regions. Whittier Trust stated it has 600 shares.