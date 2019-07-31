Bridger Management Decreased Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $16.85 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cullen Capital Management Increases Stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN)

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 746,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 1.06M shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.



Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 17,790 shares to 46,720 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) by 1,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,412 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 25,797 shares. American Intll Grp holds 170,596 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 38,347 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn owns 452,185 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 100,839 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 10,587 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 904,543 shares. 23,776 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 145,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 13,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Co has 50,278 shares. Falcon Point Capital Lc stated it has 3.39% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Sei Investments stated it has 76,484 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI).