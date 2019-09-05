Bridger Management Cut Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $16.85 Million; As Nic (EGOV) Shares Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered by $839,324 Its Holding

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 746,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 312,472 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Nic (EGOV) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 49,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 261,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 311,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Nic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 91,586 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 08/05/2018 – South Carolina Secretary of State Wins International Award; 15/05/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in ‘lmpacter’ Category at ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Showcase; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 13,916 are owned by Virtu Finance Ltd Co. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 81,243 shares. 746,498 were reported by Bridger Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 60,119 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 87,761 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,537 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 74,230 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.06% or 38,347 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,917 shares. Falcon Point Ltd holds 3.39% or 133,405 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 1.12 million shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 5.51M shares stake.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 138,209 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 1,516 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. Paloma Management reported 18,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 2.12M shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 0.16% or 14,462 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd accumulated 172,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co stated it has 2,000 shares. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Limited Com invested in 357,500 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Nj stated it has 0.39% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,839 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 24,202 shares.

