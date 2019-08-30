Bridger Management Cut Its Dexcom (DXCM) Holding; IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS (IMNPQ) Shorts Raised By 27.22%

Bridger Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 5,155 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 51,302 shares with $6.11M value, down from 56,457 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $15.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $170.73. About 196,883 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM

IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. IMNPQ’s SI was 61,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 48,500 shares previously. With 786,800 avg volume, 0 days are for IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)’s short sellers to cover IMNPQ’s short positions. The stock increased 20.00% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0066. About 180,330 shares traded. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.14 million. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

