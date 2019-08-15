Bridger Management Cut Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $17.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Family Management Has Increased Holding in Citigroup (C)

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 151,473 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 50,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 39,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 4.08 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 7,020 shares to 33,309 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 18,525 shares. Aspen Invest Management reported 6,851 shares stake. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 1.25% or 225,298 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Lc holds 122,819 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,901 shares. Causeway Ltd Liability invested in 2.54% or 4.05M shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 88,229 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Northern has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.11 million shares. Valueact Limited Partnership has invested 21.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,871 shares. E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31,096 shares. Skba Capital Limited Liability invested in 2.48% or 248,400 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 19,600 shares. Bridger Limited Liability Company holds 5.51% or 1.75M shares. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 188,359 shares. Alps invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 2.88M shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 16,187 shares. Synovus holds 159 shares. Interest Grp Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Birchview Limited Partnership accumulated 24,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 57,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 255,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd holds 160,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.