Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $545,574; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $606,200; Share Price Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.65 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 159,695 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (BPI) by 45.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 90,929 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bridgepoint Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 13/03/2018 – ASHFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO WSCUC TO ALSO SEPARATE FROM BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION INC; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 20/04/2018 – Ashford University Hosts First Phoenix Heroes Day with Treasures 4 Teachers; 16/04/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION SAYS ON APRIL 13, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH KEVIN ROYAL TO SERVE AS CO’S CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ASHFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS CO SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO WASC SENIOR COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY COMMISSION TO MERGE WITH UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES; 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint bags a healthy return; 01/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 Bridgepoint Education Proudly Sponsors Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K Run/Walk for 8th Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Plans to Separate from Ashford University, Improve Access to High-Quality Education; 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION – PLANS TO BECOME AN ONLINE PROGRAM MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BPI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 19.86 million shares or 1.07% less from 20.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 34,611 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) for 1.14M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 694,629 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Lc reported 1.12% stake. 1,392 are held by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt owns 432,481 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 141 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Css Ltd Com Il invested in 0.01% or 19,911 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,268 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 18,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc owns 0.31% invested in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) for 105,653 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares to 185,308 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.25M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.