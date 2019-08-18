Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 7 0.21 N/A -138.27 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.15 N/A 0.28 118.74

Demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and QAD Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 11.32% respectively. About 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.