Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

This is a contrast between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -138.27 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.38 52.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.97% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 92.7%. 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.