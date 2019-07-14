Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.21 N/A -105.70 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.34 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mitek Systems Inc. has beta of -0.32 which is 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 37.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 56.7%. About 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.