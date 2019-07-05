Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.22 N/A -105.70 0.00 Intuit Inc. 240 10.62 N/A 5.63 43.22

Table 1 demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Intuit Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Intuit Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Intuit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50

Meanwhile, Intuit Inc.’s consensus price target is $251.58, while its potential downside is -6.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 89.8% respectively. About 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Intuit Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.