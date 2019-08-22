Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.62 N/A -138.27 0.00 Elastic N.V. 86 23.41 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Elastic N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $105.17 consensus target price and a 25.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 61.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Elastic N.V. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.