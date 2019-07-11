Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.22 N/A -105.70 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 3 4.09 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.73 beta means Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. Its rival Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -20.42% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 36.5% respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.3%. Comparatively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.