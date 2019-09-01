Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.54 N/A -138.27 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 highlights Bridgeline Digital Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bridgeline Digital Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares and 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.