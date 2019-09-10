Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.56 N/A -138.27 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 101 25.35 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alteryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $134.4 consensus target price and a 11.55% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Alteryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 86.9%. About 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.