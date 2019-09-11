Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reaches $2.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Elevate Credit (ELVT) Shorts Lowered By 46.34%

The stock of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 279,864 shares traded. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has declined 97.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.17% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.90M company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $2.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLIN worth $236,040 less.

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) had a decrease of 46.34% in short interest. ELVT’s SI was 182,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 46.34% from 339,700 shares previously. With 115,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s short sellers to cover ELVT’s short positions. The SI to Elevate Credit Inc’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 84,170 shares traded. Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has declined 53.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ELVT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Elevate Credit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELVT); 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q Rev $194M; 08/03/2018 – Elevate Named as Finalist for Lendlt Fintech 2018’s Financial Inclusion Award; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Available on Its Investor Relations Website; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2Q Revenue Lower Than 1Q Due to Seasonality; 23/05/2018 – Elevate Credit Celebrates Its 2 Millionth Non-Prime Customer; 09/04/2018 – Elevate to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on Monday, April 30, 2018

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $194.06 million. The firm offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.90 million. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It currently has negative earnings. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.