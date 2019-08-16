Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Reaches $2.11 After 3.00% Down Move; Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Eldorado Resort (ERI) Position By $20.56 Million

The stock of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 516,170 shares traded. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has declined 97.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.17% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.01M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $2.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BLIN worth $60,180 less.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Eldorado Resort (ERI) stake by 25.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 447,009 shares as Eldorado Resort (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.28M shares with $59.59 million value, down from 1.72M last quarter. Eldorado Resort now has $3.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 264,389 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 million. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It currently has negative earnings. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 43.13% above currents $39.62 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $56 target. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of ERI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan.