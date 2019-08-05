Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Is At $1.93 Formed Wedge; EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (EMIS) SI Increased By 3.89%

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. EMIS’s SI was 120,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 115,800 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 1 days are for EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s short sellers to cover EMIS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 12,888 shares traded. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) formed wedge down with $1.83 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.93 share price. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) has $1.83M valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.0431 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9269. About 49,727 shares traded. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has declined 97.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.17% the S&P500.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $512.35 million. The firm offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 31,252 shares or 3.44% less from 32,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS). Moreover, Argi Inv Service Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS).