Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.59 N/A -138.27 0.00 Zuora Inc. 18 6.84 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. Its rival Zuora Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zuora Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 55.5% respectively. About 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zuora Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.