Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Comparing side by side

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.53 N/A -138.27 0.00 Shopify Inc. 277 32.44 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Shopify Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Meanwhile, Shopify Inc.’s consensus target price is $324.89, while its potential downside is -14.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Shopify Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 77.9%. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.