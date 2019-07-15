Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.21 N/A -105.70 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 23 2.33 N/A 1.31 17.83

In table 1 we can see Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 18.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -52.64% weaker performance while Micro Focus International plc has 72.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.